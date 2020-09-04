Kane Richardson reveals ‘difficult’ decision to withdraw from IPL 2020

Kane Richardson was picked in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side for IPL 2020 but he had to make the ‘difficult’ decision to withdraw from the competition. Richardson has revealed that the birth of his first child and the global travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic were the key factors behind his decision to withdraw from IPL 2020. Richardson is currently with the Australia squad for the Twenty20 and ODI series against England. After the end of the tour, he will head back to Australia for a two-week quarantine before heading back home to South Australia.

“It's always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it's the pinnacle domestic competition in the world. Just the challenge around getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn't risk missing that. We've had five months of but hopefully cricket will always be there. The main thing for me is to support my wife, as cricketers we are away for a lot of things but there comes a time when you prioritise your family over anything else,” Richardson said.

Priority to be No.1

Richardson has been replaced in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side by Australian legspinner Adam Zampa. Currently in the United Kingdom, Richardson is hopeful of being included in the Australia playing XI for the series starting on Friday as Australia look to sustain their No.1 T20I ranking. Australia has a formidable bowling line-up in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc apart from uncapped players Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams.

“Coming off five months of doing nothing you don't really know until you start, but if look back over the last 12 months I've feel I've done the job so it's been a really nice period for the T20 team. Hopefully my name is called on Friday night,” Richardson said.

The series will begin with three Twenty20 Internationals at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 4,6,8 while the three ODIs will take place on September 11, 13 and 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Following this, many England and Australia players will be flying to the IPL which should hopefully begin on September 19.