'KANE MAMAAA': Rashid Khan, R Ashwin, fans react to New Zealand captain's night out in T20 World Cup Final

It was a horror start for New Zealand after being put in to bat first by the Australian skipper Aaron Finch as even though they lost just one wicket in form of semi-final hero Daryl Mitchell, however, they weren't able to push the scoring rate in the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Guptill wasn't able to time the ball well and Kane Williamson was his usual watchful self early in his innings and New Zealand's scoring wasn't going anywhere. They were 57/1 after 10 overs and needed someone to take on Australian bowlers and boy captain Kane arrived and how.

After the drinks break, Williamson just ripped apart Australian bowlers, especially severe on Mitchell Starc. He got a reprieve from Josh Hazlewood at fine leg as Williamson hit three fours in a row to amp up the scoring rate.

Guptill's struggle came to an end against Zampa but Williamson just kept firing on.

In the next over, Williamson came down the ground against Maxwell and swung his but one hand came off but it sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. Williamson followed it up with another one on the next ball as he brought up the fastest fifty for a batter in the Men's T20 World Cup final.

However, the turning point of the innings came in the 16th over, bowled by Mitchell Starc as Williamson smashed him for four fours and a six accumulating 22 runs off the over and he was now striking at 180. This was a sensational recovery by New Zealand from where they were at one point.

Williamson ended up scoring 85 runs off just 48 balls and gave New Zealand the impetus their innings desperately needed.

Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wasim Jaffer, fans couldn't control their excitement and reacted to a brilliant innings by Williamson. Here are some of them:

