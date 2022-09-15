Search icon
Kamran Akmal reveals he asked Babar Azam to 'reach Virat Kohli's level first' before taking up captaincy

Kamran Akmal recently revealed that he had advised Babar Azam to reach the level of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith before taking up the captaincy.

Sep 15, 2022

Pakistan's run into the semifinals of last year's T20 World Cup, followed by their recent performances at Asia Cup 2022 does show that the Men in Green are headed in the right direction under Babar Azam. While the skipper himself had a forgettable tournament, his team performed admirably well to reach the final where they were beaten by Sri Lanka in Dubai. 

Despite all of his recent progress, Babar Azam was once told by former Pakistan legend Kamran Akmal to not take up the captaincy as it would be a hindrance to his personal performances. 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal recalled that he advised Babar to reach the level of Virat Kohli or Steve Smith first, before opting to take up the captaincy. 

"During a T20I in Faisalabad when Babar was walking out for the toss, I got to know that he is being made captain. That is when I told him... 'I don't think now is the right time for you to become captain. Give your best performances in the next 2-3 years. The batting line-up is depended on you," said Akmal. 

He continued, "Reach Virat Kohli's level first, Steve Smith's level. By then, you would have scored 35-40 centuries and enjoy captaincy. The moment Sarfaraz leaves, you will be next in line. But now is the right time. I told him back in the day but it was his decision. Those who were close to him, must have spoken to him and advised him to take up captaincy."

Akmal would go on to add that the burden and pressure of captaincy appear to be taking a toll on Babar now, but it would be a 'blunder' if the management sack him. 

"I had also told him to only concentrate on his batting. He was scoring runs and would have continued to do so. The flow was beautiful. People enjoyed watching him bat. With captaincy, there will be pressure, which will affect his batting, his approach. And somewhere, that is visible now. But at the same time removing him as captain right now would be a big blunder on the part of the team management. Pakistan cricket will go back," the former wicketkeeper-batsman stated. 

Pakistan will play a seven-match T20I series at home against England before opening their World Cup campaign against India in Melbourne on October 23. 

