'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a sarcastic swipe at Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan after his century against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. Pathan’s “Kamaal hai” remark quickly went viral, sparking debate among fans on social media.

Pakistan’s star opener Sahibzada Farhan captured all the attention with his remarkable century against Namibia on Wednesday. He scored an unbeaten 100 runs off 58 balls, leading his team to a place in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Thanks to Farhan’s performance, Pakistan achieved a stunning 102-run victory over Namibia. They set a target of 199/3 before bowling out the Namibia cricket team for just 97 runs.

With this innings, Farhan made history for Pakistan as he became only the second Pakistani batter to score a century in this tournament. His innings included 4 sixes and 11 boundaries, earning him the Man of the Match award for his outstanding batting. Nevertheless, his approach has come under scrutiny.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns about Sahibzada Farhan’s intent. He criticized Farhan’s defensive style as he approached his century.

It’s important to note that Sahibzada Farhan entered the final over of the innings on 99. Facing Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, Farhan drove a fuller delivery to long-on and took a single to reach the milestone. On the last ball of the over, Erasmus bowled wide of off-stump, but Farhan chose to let it go, expecting it to be outside the tramline, only for the delivery to be ruled legal.

Displeased with what he perceived as a selfish and defensive mindset, Irfan Pathan remarked: “He definitely has scored a century, but taking a single? Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You would be happy that you have scored a century and that Pakistan have reached 199.”

“But in the last over, you play a defensive shot, then you leave the last ball. Kamaal hai,” he added.

While Sahibzada Farhan played cautiously before reaching his milestone, Shadab Khan took a more aggressive approach against the Namibia captain, hitting two sixes in the over to boost the team’s total. Comparing the two players’ strategies, Irfan stated, “This is what you have to do. You have to attack the off-spinner.”

Shadab Khan’s explosive innings and late fireworks enabled the Pakistan team to score 16 runs from that over. The Pakistani bowlers then regrouped and delivered a crucial performance with the ball.

