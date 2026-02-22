'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch

Gautam Gambhir left fans amused after his candid ‘Kaise manage karte ho?’ question during a recent interaction went viral on social media. The former India star’s spontaneous reaction has quickly caught attention, with fans widely sharing the light-hearted moment online.

India is gearing up to face South Africa in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight. The game is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. Just before the match, a video surfaced on social media showing Gautam Gambhir engaging with fans at the venue.

In the footage, the head coach of India was approached by fans seeking autographs and photos. Noticing some familiar faces in the audience, Gambhir inquired, "Arey yaar har venue pe aate ho, kaise manage kar paate ho?" (You visit every venue, how do you manage it).

Gautam Gambhir interacting with fans during the practice session while giving an autograph.



While signing, he said,

‘Arey yaar, aap har venue mein pahunch jaate ho, kaise manage karte ho itna sab? Kahaan rehte ho? Yahan par kahaan rehte ho?’



Gambhir was seen asking a fan a… pic.twitter.com/ldXpxeekW7 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) February 21, 2026

Ishan Kishan also took the time to connect with fans following India's training session. While signing a cap, he asked one of the supporters about his hometown. The wicketkeeper-batter beamed when the fan mentioned he was from Gorakhpur. A clip of this interaction has also gained traction on social media.

As India prepares to take on the Proteas, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma's performance. The left-handed batsman has unfortunately recorded three consecutive ducks in the tournament and will be keen to make a significant contribution.

Ahead of the match, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed unfazed by Abhishek's struggles. "About Abhishek's form, I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek's form. I worry about them. Why are they so worried about Abhishek's form?" Suryakumar said.

"Last year, Abhishek covered for all of us. Now it is our duty to cover for him.

"But I think about those teams who are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it's a team sport, it keeps going on."

All of Abhishek's dismissals in the current T20 World Cup have occurred while he was attempting aggressive shots. This strategy had served him well leading up to the tournament, and the India captain encourages him to maintain that same aggressive mindset despite the recent failures.

"Our team requires a certain kind of game from Abhishek and he is trying to play in that manner. We never want him to lose his identity. If his method doesn't work, we are there to cover for him," Suryakumar said.

India stands among the four teams in the Super 8 stage that remain undefeated thus far. The Men in Blue have secured victories against the USA, Namibia, their arch-rivals Pakistan, and the Netherlands during the group stage. Notably, India's Super 8 group includes all the unbeaten teams in the tournament to date—West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

