Kagiso Rabada returns as South Africa announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Delhi Capitals star misses out

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Kagiso Rabada making his return to the side. However, a Delhi Capitals star has missed out on selection, sparking discussion as selectors finalised the squad for the global tournament.

Kagiso Rabada has been recalled as South Africa named a dynamic 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but there was no place for Delhi Capitals star Tristan Stubbs in a headline-grabbing selection call. T20I skipper Aiden Markram will lead a settled yet forward-looking South Africa unit that blends established match-winners with a clutch of World Cup debutants. The squad features Quinton de Kock, who has reversed his international retirement, alongside power-hitters David Miller and rising batting talents Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that Corbin Bosch, Brevis, de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka and Jason Smith have all received their maiden T20 World Cup call-ups, underlining a clear investment in the next generation.

Rabada returns to lead pace battery

Rabada’s comeback from the rib injury that kept him out of the T20I series against India significantly boosts South Africa’s seam resources. He forms a potent pace core alongside Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, giving the Proteas a varied fast-bowling arsenal suited to Indian conditions.

Teen prodigy Kwena Maphaka adds an exciting left-arm option, while Jansen’s all-round ability further deepens the balance of the XI. Keshav Maharaj will spearhead the spin department with support from all-rounder George Linde, with Markram and Ferreira providing part-time options.

Stubbs, Rickelton headline omissions

Despite impressive T20 franchise form, Tristan Stubbs, a key member of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has not made the cut for the global event. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton is another notable omission, as the selectors opted for a flexible middle order built around Miller, Ferreira and the all-round depth of Smith and Jansen.

The exclusions highlight the fierce rivalry for batting positions, as Brevis and de Zorzi gain an advantage due to their dynamic abilities and current performance.

Group D challenge lies ahead for the Proteas

South Africa, who finished as runners-up in the 2024 tournament, find themselves in Group D with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Their campaign kicks off on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad, with the goal of advancing further and finally shaking off their nearly-there reputation at ICC events.

Selectors will hope this balanced mix of experience and youthful flair can deliver the country’s first men’s T20 World Cup title after their agonising near-miss in 2024.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

