Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada has surpassed the legendary Jacques Kallis in the international wicket tally for South Africa. Below is the list of the top 5 South Africa bowlers

Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada has overtaken legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis to become the 5th highest-wicket-taker for the team across all formats of the game. Rabada added this new feather to his hat during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 game against Australia at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. In the first innings against the Aussies, Rabada took a fifer for 51 runs to help Proteas bowl out the Baggy Greens for 212 on the first day of the match.

Rabada overtakes Kallis to become 5th highest wicket-taker for Proteas

After the first innings of the WTC 2025 Final, Rabada now has 574 wickets to his name, surpassing Kallis, who has 572. In his 19-year-long career, Kallis played 513 international games across all formats, taking 572 wickets in total. On the other hand, Rabada has dismissed 574 players in 272 matches across all three formats of the game.

List of highest wicket-takers for Proteas across all formats

Shaun Pollock - 823 wickets

Dale Steyn - 697 wickets

Makhaya Ntini - 661 wickets

Allan Donald - 602 wickets

Kagiso Rabada - 574 wickets (still playing)

Jacques Kallis - 572 wickets

Australia vs South Africa, WTC 2025 Final

In the first innings, Australia were bowled out at 212, courtesy of Rabada's fifer. However, the South African batting lineup also fell like a deck of cards and were bowled out at 138. After stumps of Day 2, Australia were 144/8 and are leading by 218 runs.