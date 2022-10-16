Kagiso Rabada gives tips to 'impress desi girlfriend's parents', watch hilarious reel

Credits: RJ Karishma (Instagram)

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is known to trouble opposition batsmen with his fiery deliveries, but do you know that he can speak Hindi as well? Well, Rabada recently collaborated with renowned radio jockey RJ Karishma and the result was a hilarious reel that is going viral all over social media.

In the reel shared by RJ Karishma on her Instagram handle, Rabada can be seen giving the fans a glimpse of his Hindi, as he provides tips on the dos and don'ts to impress the parents of a 'desi girlfriend'.

The video starts with Rabada saying 'Namaste' in Hindi, following which he says, "East or west, my saas is best (East or west my mother-in-law is best)."

READ| This is why Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 jersey has only one star on it

However, then things take a hilarious twist as the star pacer then says "Me aapke parivar ko paake dhaniya ho gya hu (I'm blessed to be part of your family)," however, instead of 'Dhanya' he said 'Dhaniya'.

RJ Karishma then intervenes and corrects him, after which she introduces Rabada to her father, whom he calls 'Suar ji' instead of 'Sasur ji (father-in-law).'

Again, when Karishma corrects him, Rabada apologises by saying, "Sorry me chumma chahta hu (Sorry I'd like to apologise)," instead of saying 'kshama.'

READ| Not Hardik Pandya or Shreyas Iyer: THIS Indian cricketer has maintained highest fitness standards in 2021-22 season

The reel ends there and desi netizens couldn't keep calm as soon as the duo shared the reel on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section.

Meanwhile, talking about Kagiso Rabada, he will be a crucial figure for South Africa, who will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against one of the teams which will qualify for the Super 12 stage, after round 1 qualification groups.

Before that, the Proteas will play two warmup matches, against New Zealand and Bangladesh.