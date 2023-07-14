Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

While this will be the 52-year-old's first time coaching a team in the IPL, the West Australian boasts an impressive coaching resume in T20 cricket.

Former Australia head coach, Justin Langer, has recently joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, as their new head coach. This exciting development occurred just an hour after the franchise decided to release Andy Flower from the role. Langer, a former Australian opener, has been offered a two-year contract, marking his first stint with an IPL franchise.

Flower, who was appointed in 2021, has done a commendable job with the Super Giants during his two seasons, successfully leading them to the playoffs. The 55-year-old has worked closely with mentor Gautam Gambhir, who is expected to continue his association with the franchise. Additionally, Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya are likely to retain their positions as bowling, fielding, and assistant coaches, respectively.

It is worth noting that Flower is currently fulfilling a consulting role for Australia in the ongoing Ashes series in England. He also serves as the coach for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a statement released by the franchise, Langer expressed his enthusiasm for the new opportunity, stating: "Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

While this will be the 52-year-old's first time coaching a team in the IPL, the West Australian boasts an impressive coaching resume in T20 cricket. As a 105-Test veteran, he successfully led the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles in just four years. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph in the T20 World Cup, marking their first-ever victory in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Langer has also collaborated with Gambhir in 2015, when the latter was striving to revive his international career. Langer commended Gambhir's determination to improve his game, even at such a late stage in his career.

