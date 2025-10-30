Justin Langer Out, Yuvraj Singh In? Report claims Indian icon set to take charge of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

In a major development ahead of IPL 2026, reports suggest that Lucknow Super Giants are considering Yuvraj Singh as a potential replacement for head coach Justin Langer. The franchise could undergo a major shake-up if the former India star takes charge. Here’s what’s known so far.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are not expected to halt their changes anytime soon. The franchise, owned by Sanjiv Goenka, has been making adjustments within its management, notably with the additions of Kane Williamson and Bharat Arun. However, the most significant news is that LSG is now considering the possibility of bringing Yuvraj Singh on board.

According to a report from InsideSport, the former two-time World Cup champion has been in discussions with the franchise, which is looking to appoint him as the new head coach. It seems that Langer has struggled to connect with the local LSG players, prompting the ownership to seek an Indian to take on this role. While negotiations between Yuvraj and LSG are still in progress, this could represent one of the most significant coaching acquisitions in recent times.

Although Yuvraj is not currently affiliated with any professional team, he has been actively mentoring emerging talents. His contributions to Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are well-known, as both Punjabi cricketers have emerged as two of the finest batting prospects not only in India but globally. Additionally, Yuvraj has been guiding promising players like Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who are also highly skilled openers from Northern India.

This isn't the first instance of Yuvraj Singh being associated with an IPL franchise. Last season, there was considerable speculation that the Gujarat Titans (GT) might part ways with Ashish Nehra. Yuvraj, a close friend of Nehra, was considered a potential replacement at GT. Furthermore, there were reports suggesting that the Delhi Capitals (DC) were on the verge of signing Yuvraj as a substitute for Ricky Ponting. Ultimately, however, it was Hemang Badani who took the reins as coach for DC this year.

With Kane Williamson taking on the role of strategic advisor, the team led by Rishabh Pant appears to be rich in experience and cricketing intellect. The coaching staff is undoubtedly robust, yet the true challenge for Lucknow will be managing their all-Indian pace attack. Last season, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan all faced injury struggles, which significantly derailed their campaign. While Digvesh Rathi and Prince Yadav emerged as unexpected assets, the batting lineup still relied too much on the overseas trio of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran.

