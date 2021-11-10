JusticeforSanjuSamson trends as star batter shares cryptic post after being left out of India's squad

Another squad selection, another heartbreak for Sanju Samson as the 26-year old wicket-keeper batter was not considered for three T20Is against New Zealand at home, starting in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. BCCI announced a 16-player squad for the T20I series which included a few of the stars of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, while many senior players rested.

Having spent almost four months in bio-bubbles with the England Test series, IPL and the T20 World Cup one after the other, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami are given a rest and a few players have received maiden call-ups to the Indian team.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, pacers Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj have all been added to the side while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad expectedly retained their places.

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Sanju Samson were the notable miss-outs as the off-colour Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were not picked and Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the side.

Since the squad already has 5 opening batters, the fans understood why Shaw and Mayank were not included but they couldn't fathom the fact that Samson wasn't given an opportunity again. Samson had his best IPL season yet, in terms of the number of runs scored in one edition and having been given the captaincy, the 'inconsistent' Samson took more responsibility and delayed his risk-taking shots to help his team a little bit more.

Samson is having a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well with a couple of fifty-plus scores but still was overlooked for the three-match series. Here are some of the reactions:

When Indian fans wanted Sanju samson to perform consistently, Samson performed consistently in IPL and SMAT with a Good Strike Rate, but he is not selected for New Zealand Series#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/VoaHACotUA — Just Butter (@JustButter07) November 10, 2021

Apparently, Samson also unfollowed Rajasthan Royals on Instagram a few days ago and followed Chennai Super Kings, which may be a sign of things to come but the fans were feeling dejected for Samson.

On Thursday morning, Samson took to Twitter to share a collage of images where he is making a save on the boundary in an India shirt in two pictures and for Delhi Daredevils in the 2017 IPL season, probably signalling that he is more than a decent outfielder and could be picked as just as a batter, if not as a back-up wicket-keeping option as Pant and Ishan Kishan are already there.