'Justice for Arshdeep' trends on twitter as the fast bowler is left out from the playing XI of the 3rd ODI

Indian team made only one change in the 3rd ODI game as they brought back Prasidh Krishna in place of Avesh Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Netizens were unhappy with Team India’s selection for the 3rd ODI against West Indies as pacer Arshdeep Singh didn’t get a chance in the playing XI for the third time in a row in the ODI series. The Men in Blue selection was questioned through social media when skipper Shikhar Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna is replacing Avesh Khan after winning the toss against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

The Punjab Kings bowler who impressed with his performances in the IPL 2022 season was given a chance against England in a T20 international.

India has won the toss and chose to bat first and is currently now at 115/1 after 24 overs of play as rain stops play.

