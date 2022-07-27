'Justice for Arshdeep' trends on twitter as the fast bowler is left out from the playing XI of the 3rd ODI

Arshdeep Singh

Netizens were unhappy with Team India’s selection for the 3rd ODI against West Indies as pacer Arshdeep Singh didn’t get a chance in the playing XI for the third time in a row in the ODI series. The Men in Blue selection was questioned through social media when skipper Shikhar Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna is replacing Avesh Khan after winning the toss against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

READ: Shikhar Dhawan departs after a century stand with Shubman Gill, India looks all set for a huge target

The Punjab Kings bowler who impressed with his performances in the IPL 2022 season was given a chance against England in a T20 international.

Check out some reactions.

Arshdeep still not playing.. Why bcci don't say directly that they will not give chance to sikh cricketer even after performing much better than others..



Justice for Arshdeep July 27, 2022

Arshdeep still not playing.. Why bcci don't say directly that they will not give chance to sikh cricketer even after performing much better than others..



Justice for Arshdeep — Chitvan Sawhney (@ChitvanSawhney) July 27, 2022

If you are Arshdeep Singh or KL Rahul then your life is indeed tough!



No ODI debut for Arshdeep!

KL Rahul return delayed!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/XYAx4O9Nzd July 27, 2022

I was expecting Arshdeep to play today…sadly not @BCCI — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) July 27, 2022

India has won the toss and chose to bat first and is currently now at 115/1 after 24 overs of play as rain stops play.