'Just trying to improve everyday': Rishabh Pant talks about maiden half-century against West Indies

After continuously receiving backlash from fans, Rishabh Pant finally showed his potential in ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni territory.

When India were three down - KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma - the young wicketkeeper-batsman joined Shreyas Iyer to stable the Men in Blues ship.

He started slow but soon made it to his maiden half-century, looked up towards the heavens and quietly muttered a few words.

He went on to score 70, however, he fell trying to clear the ropes and was caught in the deep.

Speaking after the match, the young lad said that he always looks to play according to the situation.

“There is nothing like the natural game you have to bat according to the situation or team demand. You can only be good if you bat according to the situation. I want to focus on my process as a player. You have to believe in yourself. I’m only focusing on what I can do whatever team management decides is good for the team,” Pant told reporters in the post-match conference.

“Sometimes it is important when crowd supports you because as an individual I was thinking of scoring big runs but I was not getting there. I’m not saying I got there but I’m just trying to improve every day. As a team point of view, whatever I can do to help my team win and to have a good score on the scoreboard that’s what I was focusing and in the end I got some runs,” he added.

Along with his Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer, Pant built a partnership of 114-run for the fourth wicket.

“Personally, if I play for India every inning is important for me. As a youngster, I just want to learn and improve myself each and every day of cricket I’m playing,” Pant said.

“When I was batting with Iyer and our motive was to build a partnership and to take the game to 35-40 overs. As long the partnership will last we will capitalise it more in the end,” he added.

India, however, lost the match and will next face Windies in the second game at Visakhapatnam on December 18.