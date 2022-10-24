‘Just stop the World Cup there’: Mitchell Marsh epic remark after thriller MCG clash between IND-PAK

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are frequently the stuff of legends, and the two arch-rivals squared off against each other in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The result was a rollercoaster ride that left cricket fans on the edge of their seats until the last ball. Team India prevailed by four wickets thanks to the heroics of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who stitched a 100-run partnership, snatching victory from the jaws of Pakistan, who had the upper hand for the duration of India's innings.

"I actually think we should just stop the World Cup there. Um, if it gets any better than that, we're in for an amazing three weeks. India v Pakistan is always an incredible game to watch. I can't imagine what it would be like to have been in that crowd and to be a part of it," Marsh said in the press conference ahead of Australia's match against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old heaped accolades on Player of the Match Virat Kohli, who guided Team India out of rough seas and to win in a nail-biting thriller. Kohli scored more than half of the runs in the remarkable chase of the target of 160 runs. As wickets fell around him, he remained unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls.

"But yeah. Amazing. Virat Kohli has been through a indifferent 12 months when you think about his career. And for him to do that, um, you know, put his mark on the World Cup and it was an incredible innings to watch, an incredible game. So hopefully there's a few more of those," Marsh said.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Australia were defeated by New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament. The hosts, led by Aaron Finch, will seek to make a comeback when they face Sri Lanka in their second match on Tuesday, October 25 in Perth.

