'Just for the sake...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations after he meets daughter

Hasin Jahan stated that Shami shows no interest in their daughter and is solely focused on himself.

Mohammed Shami recently had a heartwarming reunion with his daughter, Aaira. The Indian cricket team star was finally able to spend quality time with his daughter after a prolonged separation, and the father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying a shopping trip together.

"Time stood still when I saw her again after long time . Love you more than words can say, Bebo," Shami posted on Instagram.

However, Shamis estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has levied serious allegations regarding the meeting.

"It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff," Hasin Jahan told anandabazar.com.

"Shami never enquires about my daughter. Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back, but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video," Hasin Jahan added as per the report.

The relationship between Mohammad Shami and his ex-wife Hasin Jahan was strained due to serious allegations made against the cricketer. Jahan accused Shami of various issues, including match-fixing, prompting an investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Despite the controversy, Mohammed Shami remains a key player in the Indian cricket team. The fast bowler from Bengal last represented Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19.

Following the World Cup, Shami underwent knee surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he has resumed bowling in the nets. He frequently shares videos of his training sessions at the NCA and his farmhouse in Almora on social media.

