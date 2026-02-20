'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Alastair Cook has weighed in on the India-Pakistan handshake controversy, questioning whether the apparent on-field snub is merely for optics. His remarks have sparked fresh debate over the true nature of relations between players from the two rival teams.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has intensified in recent months. Although the Men in Blue have consistently outperformed their rivals on the field, the focus has shifted to their refusal to engage in handshakes with their traditional opponents, a move that has ignited considerable debate. This stance first emerged during last year’s Asia Cup when India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, opted not to shake hands with the Pakistani players. This decision was interpreted as a tribute to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and a demonstration of solidarity with the Indian Army following Operation Sindoor.

The Indian team faced backlash from some former international cricketers for skipping the traditional handshake, yet several former Indian players defended the choice, contending that the focus should remain on the game rather than on symbolic gestures.

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, and David Lloyd discussed this issue on the Overlap Cricket YouTube podcast.

Their discussion began with a focus on India’s recent dominance over their arch-rivals, with Tufnell stating that Pakistan currently poses no challenge to India.

“Dare I say it, Pakistan against India, that’s a mismatch, isn’t it," Tufnell said.

Vaughan, known for his outspoken views, claimed that the Pakistani team appears intimidated by the Indian squad during matches.

“I mean it look to me that way. It seems to me every time Pakistan play India they look intimidated by India on a cricket field," Vaughan added.

The dialogue among the former England players quickly transitioned to the handshake controversy after India once again refused to shake hands with Pakistan during their T20 World Cup encounter, with Vaughan noting that the relationship between the two teams seems to have soured.

“That whole situation in sour isn’t it? You know, it is just sad. Not shaking hands on a cricket field," Vaughan exclaimed.

In a different vein, Alastair Cook raised the question of whether the tension is primarily for public consumption, suggesting that interactions between the players might be more amicable when not in the public eye.

“But aren’t they talking behind closed doors? I read somewhere that everyone’s just chatting away," Cook chiped in.

“It like, it is only for show, isn’t it? On the actual field, they are not shaking hands, but then behind closed doors, they are all talking and are all fine," he stated.

India triumphed over Pakistan by 61 runs during their Group A match in Colombo, securing the top position in the standings. Ishan Kishan shone brightly with the bat, scoring 77 runs off merely 40 balls on a challenging pitch, helping India reach a commendable total of 175.

On the bowling front, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel each claimed two wickets, leading to Pakistan being dismissed for a mere 114 runs by India.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why