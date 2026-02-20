FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Alastair Cook has weighed in on the India-Pakistan handshake controversy, questioning whether the apparent on-field snub is merely for optics. His remarks have sparked fresh debate over the true nature of relations between players from the two rival teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has intensified in recent months. Although the Men in Blue have consistently outperformed their rivals on the field, the focus has shifted to their refusal to engage in handshakes with their traditional opponents, a move that has ignited considerable debate. This stance first emerged during last year’s Asia Cup when India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, opted not to shake hands with the Pakistani players. This decision was interpreted as a tribute to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and a demonstration of solidarity with the Indian Army following Operation Sindoor.

The Indian team faced backlash from some former international cricketers for skipping the traditional handshake, yet several former Indian players defended the choice, contending that the focus should remain on the game rather than on symbolic gestures.

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, and David Lloyd discussed this issue on the Overlap Cricket YouTube podcast.

Their discussion began with a focus on India’s recent dominance over their arch-rivals, with Tufnell stating that Pakistan currently poses no challenge to India.

“Dare I say it, Pakistan against India, that’s a mismatch, isn’t it," Tufnell said.

Vaughan, known for his outspoken views, claimed that the Pakistani team appears intimidated by the Indian squad during matches.

“I mean it look to me that way. It seems to me every time Pakistan play India they look intimidated by India on a cricket field," Vaughan added.

The dialogue among the former England players quickly transitioned to the handshake controversy after India once again refused to shake hands with Pakistan during their T20 World Cup encounter, with Vaughan noting that the relationship between the two teams seems to have soured.

“That whole situation in sour isn’t it? You know, it is just sad. Not shaking hands on a cricket field," Vaughan exclaimed.

In a different vein, Alastair Cook raised the question of whether the tension is primarily for public consumption, suggesting that interactions between the players might be more amicable when not in the public eye.

“But aren’t they talking behind closed doors? I read somewhere that everyone’s just chatting away," Cook chiped in.

“It like, it is only for show, isn’t it? On the actual field, they are not shaking hands, but then behind closed doors, they are all talking and are all fine," he stated.

India triumphed over Pakistan by 61 runs during their Group A match in Colombo, securing the top position in the standings. Ishan Kishan shone brightly with the bat, scoring 77 runs off merely 40 balls on a challenging pitch, helping India reach a commendable total of 175.

On the bowling front, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel each claimed two wickets, leading to Pakistan being dismissed for a mere 114 runs by India.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur,
Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue
After robot dog, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026-Youth Congress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement