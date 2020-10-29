'Just counting days down till free again': Jofra Archer eager to leave bio-secure bubble

Rajasthan Royals (RR) placer Jofra Archer said he is counting days until he is finally free from the bio-secure bubble.

The England fast bowler has been the safety since the series in his country to after landing in UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He spent nearly three months in England’s bio-secure environment, but in July was dropped from the team for the second test against West Indies after he had visited his home. He was fined for breaching protocols.

"You’re just counting days down till you’re free again," Archer told British media of his stint in the IPL.

"I might actually get a calendar just to cross them down to feel like the days are going faster. It has been a little bit better than being trapped at the cricket ground. You’re not at the ground but you still can’t get away from cricket."

Now playing in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 scare, Archer - who has been RR's standout performer with 17 wickets from 12 matches - said the experience has been surreal and also admitted to feeling a bit of cabin fever.

"I’ve probably done the most bubble days out of anyone. From an on-field point of view, it’s fine," he added.

"Being in a COVID bubble, you are going to need your family with you. It helps you stay sane... You’re still going to play and train. But when you’re done, you’re just counting days down."