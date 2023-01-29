'Just because MS Dhoni won a World Cup...': Ashwin asks fans to be patient with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

File Photo

India last won the World Cup in 2011, when great MS Dhoni helped India end its 28-year drought for a World Cup triumph in his first ODI World Cup as Indian captain. Since then, despite starting as favorites in the majority of ICC competitions, India has failed to win the World Cup. India has participated in five T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cups since the 2011 ODI World Cup but has returned empty-handed. Fans have been harshly critical of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for failing to lead India to the World Cup triumph.

But now, experienced Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come to their aid, citing the career of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar as an example. The second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket stated that winning an ICC event should not be the sole criterion used to evaluate a player, and if it is, they should be given time to improve.

"It's easy to say you haven't won this and so on. After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for six World Cups to finally win one," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Just because another stalwart, MS Dhoni, came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn't mean it'll happen to everyone, right?"

Ashwin also urged the fans to give time to Rohit and Kohli. "These players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) didn't play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, and 2019, and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023. 'He hasn't won an ICC tournament' they say. He won it in 2011, and he won the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma also won the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we can give them space, guys. They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," he added.

Rohit, who won the T20 World Cup under Dhoni's leadership in 2007, will lead the Indian squad in the 50-over World Cup later this year taking place in India.

