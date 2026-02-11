'Just another normal game': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan sends strong message ahead of India showdown at T20 World Cup 2026

Sahibzada Farhan has issued a confident warning ahead of the marquee IND vs PAK encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With Pakistan currently sitting at the top of the points table, Farhan underlined that the team’s position is a result of consistent performances rather than circumstance.

Pakistan batsman Sahibzada Farhan played down the excitement surrounding the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. The highly anticipated encounter received approval after the Pakistan government reversed its earlier decision to boycott the match. Initially, Pakistan had confirmed a boycott, but after talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other member boards, they agreed to face India. Matches between India and Pakistan are always intense, and the controversy over the boycott has only added to the drama.

Sahibzada Farhan referred to the IND vs PAK match as 'just another normal game', emphasizing that the team has faced India before. He expressed that the Men in Green are feeling confident after their victories in the first two games and will approach the clash as a 'normal game'.

"See, when you win two matches and are at the top of the table, you feel confident. The upcoming match is not such a big deal, we're not playing against them for the first time," he said.

"We've played before and this time we'll play with a different mindset. You've seen us...You must have seen that Shadab (Khan) is making runs, (Mohammad) Nawaz is scoring runs. So hopefully you will enjoy our game against them."

"It's a normal match. We'll play like a normal match. We won't put it in our head that this is an India-Pakistan match, it is a normal match and we will play it like a normal match," he added.

Pakistan faced defeats against India three times during the Asia Cup, leading India captain Suryakumar Yadav to label the rivalry as one-sided. However, Farhan dismissed this notion, asserting that none of the Asia Cup matches were one-sided and that the team is well-equipped to deliver a strong performance against India.

"No, I think the way we played in the last Asia Cup, we didn't play one-sided. We played and fought till the end. We didn't play a one-sided match till then and hopefully this time we'll play a wonderful game," he said.

Also read| 'Poise like MS Dhoni': USA cricketer hails India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20 World Cup heroics