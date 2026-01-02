'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has hit out at selectors over Shubman Gill’s omission from the T20 World Cup squad, questioning the decision after “just 4–5 failed innings.” Yograj also invoked a 1983 World Cup legend, reigniting debate over selection policies and consistency.

People are still talking about Shubman Gill getting left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad. It’s a big deal, especially since he was just India’s vice-captain during the T20 series against South Africa. Sure, you can make a case for the decision when you look at team balance and strategy. But let’s be honest, dropping him right after backing him in a leadership role for months? That really makes you question what the selectors are thinking and how well they’re communicating.

Earlier this year, Shubman came back into India’s T20I side for the Asia Cup, and almost right away, he was named vice-captain again. Even so, he never really locked down his spot at the top of the order—he put together 291 runs in 15 matches, struck at 137.26, but didn’t hit a single fifty.

Yograj Singh, the former India cricketer, isn’t buying the selectors’ logic. He’s baffled by their call, saying a few average outings shouldn’t erase what a player brings to the table or what he’s done for the team in the long run.

“Shubman Gill is a vice-captain. What is the reason behind dropping him? Just because he failed in 4-5 innings? Indian cricketers have had so many players who have barely managed to perform in 10 matches out of 100 opportunities,” Yograj told Ravi Bisht on a YouTube show.

Yograj kept at it, bringing up Abhishek Sharma and wondering if other young guys will be dropped the moment they hit a rough patch. He warned the selectors not to make hasty, knee-jerk choices.

“They still played; you already know the reason why. Young Abhishek Sharma arrived a couple of years ago. If he fails four innings will you drop him as well?” he added.

He also looked back on his own cricket days, sharing how Bishan Singh Bedi stood by Kapil Dev during a tough tour of England, even when Kapil was struggling with both bat and ball. Bedi saw the bigger picture—the value Kapil brought beyond just numbers.

“Let me give you an example of the ‘great’ Kapil Dev. When we toured Pakistan with Bishan Singh Bedi as captain, Kapil Dev continued to play matches despite failing with bat and ball. But Bishan Singh Bedi still took him on the subsequent tour of England," he added.

After the squads for New Zealand and the World Cup came out, chief selector Ajit Agarkar tried to explain. He said the move was all about team balance, not a reflection of Shubman Gill’s skill or form.

“There’s no doubt about Shubman’s quality. He may not have scored as many runs recently, but that doesn’t change how highly we rate him. He was also unlucky to miss out in the last World Cup when we opted for a different combination. Once again, this is more about team balance—specifically the idea of having two wicketkeepers at the top—than about individual ability,” Agarkar had said during the squad announcement in a press conference.

