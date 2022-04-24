Journalist involved in Wriddhiman Saha case likely to get two-year ban

Wriddhiman Saha and Boria Majumdar

Wriddhiman Saha had posted a series of tweets be it after missing out on India's Test squad to reveal how he had been threatened by a journalist. While the wicketkeeper-batter did not name the journalist, it was later revealed that it was Boria Majumdar.

The talk show host had later said that he will serve a legal notice for defamation on the wicketkeeper in connection with the allegations made against him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 25 had constituted a three-member committee after Saha had alleged threats and intimidation during an interview with a senior journalist.

However, according to the latest development, the Indian cricket board is likely to impose a two-year ban on Boria Majumdar after a three-member committee found him guilty.

"We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him," a top BCCI official said, according to The Sunday Express.

The controversy:

The main issue had come to light on February 19 when the 37-year-old Bengal wicketkeeper had shared a Twitter post saying: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone."

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Many former cricketers including Ravi Shastri supported Saha. The former India coach Ravi Shastri urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly "to dive in".