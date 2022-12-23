Search icon
Joshua Little becomes 1st Irish player to be sold in IPL auction, joins Gujarat Titans for INR 4.40 cr

Gujarat Titans opened the bid for Little before LSG entered the fray. However, the Titans persisted with him and eventually acquired his services.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Joshua Little becomes 1st Irish player to be sold in IPL auction, joins Gujarat Titans for INR 4.40 cr
Little was impressive during the T20 World Cup for Ireland

Joshua Little, Ireland's left arm-pacer, became the first Irish player to sign an IPL contract when he was purchased by Gujarat Titans for 4.4 crores in Kochi on Friday at the IPL 2023 auction.

Little was a net bowler for the Chennai SuperKings last year and has since established himself as one of the greatest pacers in the game's shortest format, impressing during the World Cup in Australia.

The 23-year-old has 39 wickets in T20Is, including a hat-trick against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage. Little is the second Irishman after Curtis Campher to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Little was the subject of a bidding battle between the Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujarat Titans on Friday. In the end, he earned 4.4 crores and became the first Irish player to sign an IPL deal.

Little took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in seven T20 World Cup matches. In T20s, he averages 20.46 with a 7.34 economy.

