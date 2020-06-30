Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson among 'potential talents' for 2023 World Cup, says Aaron Finch

Cameron Green, Josh Philippe, and Jhye Richardson are some of the potential talents who are on the radar for the 2023 World Cup, says Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch.

Finch wants things to be a little different this time as Australia looks to groom potential talent for the 50-over World Cup.

"That's what we're going to work out over the next month or so. We'll sit down and really drill into numbers and how we feel the game is going to head over the next couple of years and what we need to do as a team. There's obviously a lot of youngsters who have performed really well," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"Look at Cameron Green - Painey was talking about him last week and his rise and dominance he's had in-state cricket in the past 12 months in particular. He`s such a young guy and I think that potential is huge," he added.

Wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe has made a huge impact in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers and he was the Player of the Match in the finals of the tournament earlier this year.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Richardson has already announced himself on the international stage and will be looking to return to action after having undergone another round of surgery on his right shoulder.

"Then you`ve got young batters, Josh Philippe and these guys. I think what`s really important about them and Josh, in particular, is he dominated a Big Bash final," Finch said.

"But then you`ve got other guys who I can`t wait to see back up and fire. Jhye Richardson; he`s as exciting a young fast bowler as there is going around when he`s firing. Having his shoulder redone again I think will be a good thing for him in the long run. It probably doesn`t feel like it when he`s going through his rehab again," he added.

Finch was last seen in action during the first ODI against New Zealand in March this year. After the first ODI, the rest of the two matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The first Test between England and West Indies will be played from July 8.

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match.