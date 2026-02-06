Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post
How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'
Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro, says ‘Isse behtar desh...'
Pakistan Blast: Massive explosion at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer, 12 feared killed, Who is behind attack?
Death by negligence: Biker falls in open pit in Delhi, dies, three DJB officials suspended
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup 2026 Final, scripts history with two major records
Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation
CRICKET
A piece of bad news has arrived for Australia ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, as their star pacer gets ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.
Josh Hazlewood, star Australian pacer, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to commence on February 7. The selector of the Australian men's team, Tony Dodemaie, confirmed the news about Hazlewood's unavailability due to a hamstring injury and also said that his replacement will be announced soon. Ahead of Australia's opening match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2026, the selector announced the news and said that he is hopeful that Hazlewood could join the squad during the Super Eight round.
''We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications, he is still sometime away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk. We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games, so will make any later decision based on priority need at the time,'' cricket.com.au reported, quoting Dodemaide.
Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign seems to be in jeopardy as two star bowlers, Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are on the injury list, leaving the Kangaroos dependent on right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett and left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis. It is expected that Sean Abbott could replace Hazlewood in the squad, who will be travelling to India for the tournament as a reserve.
On the spinner's front, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, and Cooper Connolly are Australia's primary spin options for the 20-team tournament.
Mitchell Marsh (C)
Cooper Connolly
Tim David
Glenn Maxwell
Travis Head
Josh Inglis
Ben Dwarshuis
Cameron Green
Nathan Ellis
Matthew Kuhnemann
Matthew Renshaw
Marcus Stoinis
Adam Zampa