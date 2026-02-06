Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro, says ‘Isse behtar desh...'

Pakistan Blast: Massive explosion at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer, 12 feared killed, Who is behind attack?

Death by negligence: Biker falls in open pit in Delhi, dies, three DJB officials suspended

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup 2026 Final, scripts history with two major records

Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

A piece of bad news has arrived for Australia ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, as their star pacer gets ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 02:29 PM IST

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon
The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will commence on February 7
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Josh Hazlewood, star Australian pacer, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to commence on February 7. The selector of the Australian men's team, Tony Dodemaie, confirmed the news about Hazlewood's unavailability due to a hamstring injury and also said that his replacement will be announced soon. Ahead of Australia's opening match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2026, the selector announced the news and said that he is hopeful that Hazlewood could join the squad during the Super Eight round.

 

''We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications, he is still sometime away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk. We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games, so will make any later decision based on priority need at the time,'' cricket.com.au reported, quoting Dodemaide.

 

Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign seems to be in jeopardy as two star bowlers, Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are on the injury list, leaving the Kangaroos dependent on right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett and left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis. It is expected that Sean Abbott could replace Hazlewood in the squad, who will be travelling to India for the tournament as a reserve.

 

On the spinner's front, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, and Cooper Connolly are Australia's primary spin options for the 20-team tournament.

 

Australia's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

 

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Cooper Connolly

Tim David

Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Ben Dwarshuis

Cameron Green

Nathan Ellis

Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Renshaw

Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth
How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?
How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year
Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India,
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro, says ‘Isse behtar desh...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement