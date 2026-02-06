Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

A piece of bad news has arrived for Australia ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, as their star pacer gets ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Josh Hazlewood, star Australian pacer, has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to commence on February 7. The selector of the Australian men's team, Tony Dodemaie, confirmed the news about Hazlewood's unavailability due to a hamstring injury and also said that his replacement will be announced soon. Ahead of Australia's opening match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2026, the selector announced the news and said that he is hopeful that Hazlewood could join the squad during the Super Eight round.

''We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications, he is still sometime away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk. We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games, so will make any later decision based on priority need at the time,'' cricket.com.au reported, quoting Dodemaide.

Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign seems to be in jeopardy as two star bowlers, Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are on the injury list, leaving the Kangaroos dependent on right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett and left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis. It is expected that Sean Abbott could replace Hazlewood in the squad, who will be travelling to India for the tournament as a reserve.

On the spinner's front, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, and Cooper Connolly are Australia's primary spin options for the 20-team tournament.

Australia's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Cooper Connolly

Tim David

Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Ben Dwarshuis

Cameron Green

Nathan Ellis

Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Renshaw

Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa