Jos Buttler scored 100 to save opening spot from Yuzvendra Chahal? Hilarious remark goes VIRAL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently leading the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after winning their games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Sanju Samson-led franchise had defeated SRH by a mammoth 61-runs and then followed it with a smashing victory against MI.

With two of the best spinners in the world - Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal - bowling in tandem with the pace attack of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the side look balanced. Not just that, their batting line-up also consists of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer which put pressure on the opposition.

Opening batter Jos Buttler even smashed his second century in the IPL as he along with hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer helped the Royals post 193 runs on the board. In reply, Mumbai could help but see their batting line-up crumble as Ashwin (dismissed Tilak Varma) and Chahal (two wickets in 2 balls) helped RR win by 23 runs.

As the emphatic victory, Buttler and Chahal had a light-hearted conversation and the two also talked about the running joke of Chahal's aspirations of being an opener. Chahal asked the English cricketer if he feels confident opening the batting knowing he mostly bats at No. 8 or 9 to which the batsman responded in a cheeky manner.

He said, "Absolutely! Ever since you turned up this year, you have been putting pressure on the opening spot. Have to take my time to score some runs to keep you on the outside."

Buttler also added that he really enjoyed the innings on Sunday and praised the Indian spinner for his spell. Chahal had dismissed Tim David and Daniel Sams in consecutive deliveries and just missed out on a well-deserved hat-trick.

Before signing off, Chahal made sure to remind all that Rajasthan has a 'very important match' next on April 5, which is against his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).