Jos Buttler scored 100 to save opening spot from Yuzvendra Chahal? Hilarious remark goes VIRAL

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Jos Buttler scored 100 to save opening spot from Yuzvendra Chahal? Hilarious remark goes VIRAL

Yuzvendra Chahal had dismissed Tim David and Daniel Sams in consecutive deliveries and just missed out on a well-deserved hat-trick.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently leading the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after winning their games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Sanju Samson-led franchise had defeated SRH by a mammoth 61-runs and then followed it with a smashing victory against MI.

With two of the best spinners in the world - Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal - bowling in tandem with the pace attack of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the side look balanced. Not just that, their batting line-up also consists of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer which put pressure on the opposition.

Opening batter Jos Buttler even smashed his second century in the IPL as he along with hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer helped the Royals post 193 runs on the board. In reply, Mumbai could help but see their batting line-up crumble as Ashwin (dismissed Tilak Varma) and Chahal (two wickets in 2 balls) helped RR win by 23 runs.

As the emphatic victory, Buttler and Chahal had a light-hearted conversation and the two also talked about the running joke of Chahal's aspirations of being an opener. Chahal asked the English cricketer if he feels confident opening the batting knowing he mostly bats at No. 8 or 9 to which the batsman responded in a cheeky manner.

He said, "Absolutely! Ever since you turned up this year, you have been putting pressure on the opening spot. Have to take my time to score some runs to keep you on the outside."

WATCH:

Buttler also added that he really enjoyed the innings on Sunday and praised the Indian spinner for his spell. Chahal had dismissed Tim David and Daniel Sams in consecutive deliveries and just missed out on a well-deserved hat-trick.

Before signing off, Chahal made sure to remind all that Rajasthan has a 'very important match' next on April 5, which is against his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE