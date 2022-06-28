Jos Buttler should consider to open the batting for England in Tests: Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakara on Jos Buttler

Kumar Sangakkara believes that Jos Buttler, who hasn’t had a good Test career, can shine as an aggressive opening batsman under McCullum. Buttler has 2907 runs from 57 Tests at an average of 31.94 and last played a Test in January during the Ashes series against Australia.

“Buttler. Instead of starting at 6 or 7, I would start Buttler. “If Sehwag and Hayden can open, why can not Buttler?” Sangakkara made the remarks during Sky Sports commentary on the fourth day of the Third Test.

When the co-commentator Nasser Hussain brought up the fact that Jason Roy was an aggressive opener who found it tough against the moving red ball in Tests, Sangakkara said it’s a problem for all openers, and something they need to work on. Sangakkara was of the opinion that someone like Buttler would be a perfect fit under the new management of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

On commentary, Sangakkara has been gushing about England’s Ben Foakes, calling him the “world’s best wicketkeeper” and claiming he can be a good batsman. He wants Buttler to start as the opener and Foakes to stay in the Tests.

In English county cricket, Kumar Sangakkara and Foakes were teammates for Surrey, and Foakes attributes the development of his batting to him. He made it clear that he would love to see Ben Foakes, the “world’s best wicketkeeper” should continue to play in Tests.

Sangakkara has been a big fan of Buttler during IPL as well. “I can’t recall anyone batting this well in IPL history,” Sangakkara, who is the director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, the team that Buttler is also part of.