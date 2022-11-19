Search icon
Jofra Archer set to return in international cricket, could feature in IPL 2023: Report

Archer is undeniably a valuable cricketer, and it is up to the ECB whether or not to allow Archer to participate in the grueling IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Jofra Archer (File Photo)

The Mumbai Indians have got a significant boost ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in December, with the announcement that English bowler Jofra Archer will be available for IPL 2023. 

Jofra did not play in the most recent IPL due to injury. However, the Mumbai Indians gambled on him and selected him in the final auction, hoping that the pacer would be ready for the IPL 2023.

According to Cricbuzz, an England Wales Cricket Board representative said that Archer has been healing well and would hopefully return to competitive cricket in early 2023. According to the source, the Barbados-born player is currently with the England Lions side in the UAE.

"He is currently in the UAE with the England Lions team and is continuing his rehab. He is making excellent progress and the view is that he will be looking to play competitively again during the early part of 2023," a spokesman for the England Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Archer was one of three fast bowlers, along with Saqib Mahmood and Brydon Carse, who are in the UAE to continue their rehabilitation, together with a Lions training group of 15 players.

Mo Bobat, the ECB's performance director, said that Archer will play "a substantial part" in the ongoing training camp and that he may play "some sort of part" in the three-day practice match against England's Test team, which begins on November 23 before their December tour to Pakistan.

Archer is undeniably a valuable cricketer, and it is up to the ECB whether or not to allow Archer to participate in the grueling IPL, but the word in the IPL is that Archer has already begun bowling and will be fully ready by March, when the IPL is scheduled to begin. 

