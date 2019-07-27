Jofra Archer says he played World Cup with 'excruciating pain'

Paceman Jofra Archer has revealed that he played with excruciating pain during England's successful World Cup campaign, taking painkillers after sustaining an injury midway into the tournament.

The 24-year-old took 20 wickets to play a big role in England's maiden World Cup title win, bowling the crucial Super Over in the controversial final against New Zealand.

Archer, who returned for Sussex in the T20 Blast, said he had to manage a side strain throughout the World Cup campaign.

"It was pretty excruciating. It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards," he told BBC Sussex.

The Barbados-born fast bowler first sustained the injury in England's fifth group match against Afghanistan, but went on to play all the 11 games during the World Cup.

"I could not get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days," he said.

Archer, who has yet to play a Test, was left out of England's 143-run victory over Ireland at Lord's this week. But he was named in England's 14-man squad announced Saturday for next week's Ashes opener against Australia.

"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said.

"I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity." The first Test against Australia at Edgbaston begins on August 1.