A sensational return from the Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, sells for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The England pacer was the subject of intense bidding at the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he starred with the Royals before moving on to the Mumbai Indians.

Notably absent from the initial shortlist sent to franchises was Archer, who has been recovering from injuries. But his inclusion just days before the auction excited fans and teams alike. Archer is well known for his exceptional skills and was the MVP of the 2020 IPL season as he took 20 wickets and won the hearts of fans.

Other franchises, especially Lucknow Super Giants, posed stiff competition to the Royals, but they managed to get Archer's services. It is a major day for Archer and the Royals as they aim to strengthen their squad for the forthcoming season.

Injuries have kept Archer out of action for much of his career, but his journey has been tumultuous. He played only five matches for Mumbai in 2023 after elbow surgery and missed the 2022 season. Hope is renewed for his performance in the IPL after his return to form in white ball series against the West Indies and Pakistan.

Rajasthan Royals are hoping to make the most of Archer's potential and experience as they bid to return to title contention with this signing. With this dynamic player set to impact the team's strategy and performance in the upcoming season, fans are eagerly anticipating to see how this dynamic player will bring a fresh approach to the game.

Archer's return to Rajasthan has cricket enthusiasts excitedly wondering if he can repeat his past success and help the Royals win yet again. Archer is back in action and the IPL 2025 is going to be an exhilarating season.