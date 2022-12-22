Jofra Archer returns to England ODI squad after nearly two year absence, set to play vs South Africa

Jofra Archer (File Photo)

After a 21-month injury layoff that included multiple surgeries and multiple recuperation periods for stress fractures, England bowler Jofra Archer is finally set to make his comeback to the England cricket squad.

Beginning with the stress fracture in his bowling elbow and continuing with a second fracture in his back, Archer experienced three significant physical problems during this time. Between those two injuries, Archer underwent a small procedure on his finger due to a bizarre fish tank accident.

In the United Arab Emirates, where he was working out with the England Lions, the right-arm fast bowler recently made a comeback to the field. Archer participated in an intrasquad game against the England Test team, which was getting ready for the Pakistan Test tour.

Archer has been chosen for the South Africa One-Day International series, which will take place in late January 2023. Reece Topley, David Willey, and Chris Woakes will all provide pace support for England in addition to Archer.

In addition to his Test and T20 caps for the Three Lions, Yorkshire batter Harry Brook, who has excelled this winter while playing for England, has been called up to the ODI team for the first time. Ben Duckett returns to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2016.

England Men’s ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England Men’s ODI Series versus South Africa Schedule:

First ODI: South Africa v England, Friday 27 January, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (1.00pm local).

Second ODI: South Africa v England, Sunday 29 January, Mangaung Oval Bloemfontein (10.00am local).

Third ODI: South Africa v England, Wednesday 1 February, The Oval, Kimberley (1.00pm local).

READ| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh 227 all out as Ashwin, Umesh pick 4 wickets apiece; India 19/0 at stumps