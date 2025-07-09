Jofra Archer returns after 4 years as England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India

Jofra Archer is poised to make his return to Test cricket after being included in the England XI for the third Test against India, which will take place at Lord's on Thursday, July 10.

After waiting for more than four years, England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer is going to play Test cricket again. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared their playing XI today for the important third Test against India at Lord's. Archer is in the team, replacing Josh Tongue, which is big news. His last Test was in February 2021 against India in Ahmedabad, about 1596 days ago, making this return quite remarkable.

A Difficult Comeback

Archer's return to Test cricket shows how tough and committed he is. He had problems with his elbow and back, leading to several surgeries and rehab to get back in shape. His presence is getting England fans excited to see him bowl with the red ball again. He played white-ball cricket recently but this return to Test arena is a key part of getting his career back on track.

How It Helps England's Bowling

Archer's return is a big plus for England, who want to recover from their 336-run loss in the second Test at Edgbaston, which tied the series 1-1. His speed and ability to take wickets will help the team's bowling attack.

He will join Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse along with spinner Shoaib Bashir. Even though Archer hasn't played much first-class cricket lately, the team believes he can win matches. Michael Vaughan, a former England captain, said people should not expect too much from him too soon. Still, everyone is excited about his return to Lord's.

Lord's Ready for the Game

Lord's is ready for an exciting match. The series is tied, and both teams have key pacers. With Archer playing again and Jasprit Bumrah playing for India, there's even more interest. Everyone will watch as England uses their fast bowler, hoping he can be as good as he was before when he was one of the best bowlers in the world.

England XI for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes

