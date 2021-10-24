Did Jofra Archer predict Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul's wicket in 2015? Pacer's old tweet goes VIRAL during IND vs PAK clash

How did it happen again that an old tweet of England pacer Jofra Archer became viral after India lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021?

As the match between the two arch-rivals began, the Men in Bue lost both their openers in quick succession courtesy to Shaheen Afridi bowling. Soon after the wickets fell, the old tweet of Archer started doing the rounds on social media.

The tweet read, "Come man out Rohit and Rahul," and was shared on Twitter by fans. SEE:

As for the clash, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in Match No 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India skipper Virat Kohli had also said that he would have also liked to bowl first but, but added that their team is balanced in such a way that they are prepared for it.

Skipper Babar Azam said that they would look to take early wickets and the dew factor also affected his decision to chase. And surely winning the toss helped his side as India lost three wickets - Rohit, Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Pakistan left out middle-order batter Haider Ali, India, on the other hand, left out Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan from their squad.