Jofra Archer old tweet goes VIRAL yet again after Tim Paine resigns as Australia's Test captain

The cricketing world was shocked after Tim Paine stepped down as the Australian Test captain. While the decision shocked many, the reason behind it was what baffled many as the wicketkeeper has allegations against him for his improper conduct in 2017. The now-former skipper is being investigated by governing body Cricket Australia for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker.

Paine revealed his decision through a statement following private text exchange with a woman colleague that took place 4 years ago.

"Today, I've announced my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket," an emotional Paine said as he read from a prepared statement.

"At the time the exchange was subject to investigation. I deeply regret this incident. I spoke to my wife and family and I am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support," said Paine in a statement.

While all this was on, netizens made sure to go and check England pacer Jofra Archer's Twitter. Known for his 'Nostradamus-like' predictions, Archer’s tweets have always grabbed the attention of fans and it did this time too.

Archer's tweet from 2014 has gone viral in which he had tweeted the word, Tim. This tweet is now being spoken about.

Tim!!!!! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 13, 2014

As far as cricket is concerned, both England and Australia will be gearing up for the high-profile Ashes series. The venue for the 1st Test is The Gabba in Brisbane. The previous Ashes series between the two teams that was held in the year 2019 resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Vice-captain Pat Cummins looks to become the first fast bowler to captain the Test side in 65 years. The pacer will become the 47th player to captain Australia’s men’s Test team.