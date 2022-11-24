Jofra Archer joins Mumbai Indians Cape Town as a wild card player for SA20

The English fast bowler missed the last IPL and has been ruled out since July 2021.

MI Cape Town, the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians (MI), has announced the signing of Jofra Archer as a wildcard player for the inaugural season of SA20. Archer had been away for nearly a year before making his return on November 23. He is currently a member of the England Lions.

MI made the big announcement on the same day Archer returned to professional cricket. Jofra is already a member of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. In the IPL 2022 mega-auction, he paid Rs 8 crore to join the Rohit Sharma-led side. MI were well aware that Archer would not be available for IPL 2022 edition, yet they continued to bid for him. Archer has strengthened his ties with the MI family by joining MI Cape Town.

Though, Archer has made his return to the game but he is still not part of the England's Test squad for the pakistan series and is only expected to play international cricket in 2023. SA20 is scheduled to be played from Jnuary 10 to February 11.

England are scheduled to face South Africa from January 27 to February 1, then they will leave for New Zealand to face Black Caps in two Test matches.

Archer will join Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, and Rassie van der Dussen at MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town's coaching staff will be led by Simon Katich. Former South African batsman Hashim Amla will serve as batting coach, while James Pamment will serve as fielding coach. He works for MI in the same role. The General Manager of the MI Cape Town team will be Robin Peterson. He has formerly played for the Mumbai Indians.

