CRICKET

Jofra Archer IN, Liam Livingstone OUT: England announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 09:11 PM IST

ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
England have announced their provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Soon after the announcement was made, English cricket fans were surprised to see Jofra Archer's name in the squad, who is currently recovering from a side strain due to which he missed the third and fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26.

Along with the squad for the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their team for the limited-over series with Sri Lanka. Harry Brook to lead England in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Josh Tongue has been included in the 15-member squad for the World Cup, who has no experience of limited-over cricket.

Meanwhile, Archer, who is absent from the squad against Sri Lanka, will be seen playing the ICC tournament. ''Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team, following the left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Angeles earlier this month, ECB said.

Apart from them, Liam Livingstone, who was recently sold for Rs 13 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, failed to make it into the World Cup squad.

 

England squad for T20I series vs Sri Lanka/T20 World Cup

 

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

