Jofra Archer Record: The fast bowler showcased his skill by claiming three wickets with the new ball, putting the Afghan batters in a tough spot as they struggled to match his pace.

On Wednesday, February 26, fast bowler Jofra Archer made history by becoming the fastest England bowler to reach 50 wickets in ODIs. This remarkable achievement occurred during Match 8 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Archer displayed his exceptional skills against Afghanistan.

In this crucial match, Archer's impressive performance delivered early blows that left the opposition struggling at 37/3 after their captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, opted to bat first. It took Archer just 30 matches to reach the milestone of 50 wickets, surpassing James Anderson, who achieved the feat in 31 matches.

Fastest England bowler to 50 ODI Wickets

Jofra Archer - 30 Matches

James Anderson - 31 Matches

Steve Harmison - 32 Matches

Steven Finn - 33 Matches

Darren Gough - 34 Matches

The talented bowler began his spell by conceding only three runs in his first over and then applied pressure on Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his second over, bowling a maiden. He dismissed Gurbaz in the following over, marking his 50th ODI wicket. Archer continued his dominance by also taking out Sediqullah Atal in the same over.

Despite facing some resistance from Ibrahim Zadran, who hit him for boundaries, Archer remained focused and secured another key wicket by dismissing Rahmat Shah with a well-executed bouncer. By the end of his first spell, Archer had impressive figures of 3/22 in six overs.

After Archer's early breakthroughs, Ibrahim Zadran and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi formed a crucial partnership for Afghanistan, stabilizing their innings with a 103-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, their partnership was broken by Adil Rashid, who bowled Shahidi with a brilliant delivery as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Both Afghanistan and England found themselves in a must-win situation in the ongoing fixture to keep their hopes alive in the competition. With Group B wide open after the washout match between Australia and South Africa, every team is gearing up for intense knockout fixtures ahead.

