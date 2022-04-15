Joe Root steps down as England's Test skipper

Joe Root steps down

The ECB has confirmed that Joe Root has stepped down as the skipper of England's test side.

Joe Root became the skipper of England's Test side in 2017 and led the team in the most number of matches. He captained the English Test side for 64 Test matches and won 27 out of them.

Joe Root has many momentous achievements as a captain under his name.as England won 4-1 in India during England's tour in 2018 and also defeated South Africa in their own backyard in 2020 by 3-1. He is also the first captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001.

But the last couple of years has been hard for him as the skipper of England's Test team as he lost to Australia by 4-0 during the Ashes and also his side was unable to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship last year. The nail in the coffin of his captaincy proved to be England's recent series defeat against West Indies.

However, with the bat, Joe Root is continuously piling on runs for his team and currently, he is the leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship. But he hardly got any sport from his other batsman and that is the main reason which led England to lose the Ashes and the recently concluded West Indies tour.