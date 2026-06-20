Joe Root scripts history, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record in Test cricket

England batter Joe Root etched his name into cricket history by surpassing a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar. The milestone further cements Root's status among the modern game's greats and adds another remarkable chapter to his illustrious Test career.

England's acting captain Joe Root achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring 14,000 runs in Test cricket during the second Test of the current series against New Zealand at The Oval on Thursday. He is now the second player, following the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, to reach this significant achievement. While Tendulkar accomplished this in 171 matches, Root did so in just 165 matches. He needed only two runs before the second innings and secured this milestone with a single off bowler Matt Henry in the seventh over.

Although Root was slower than Tendulkar in terms of innings, reaching the mark in his 302nd innings (165th Test), Tendulkar managed it in 279 innings (171st Test).

Most runs in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: 15,921 in 200 matches

Joe Root: 14,055* in 165 matches

Ricky Ponting: 13,378 in 168 matches

Jacque Kallis: 13,289 in 166 matches

Since the Test match against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010, Tendulkar had been the sole member of the 14,000 club for 16 years. Now, Root is just 1,921 runs shy of the master blaster's record of 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. By the conclusion of the London match, he would be significantly closer.

To surpass Tendulkar's 15,921, Root needs to accumulate 1,922 more runs. With his current average of 50.72, this translates to approximately 37.9 more innings — roughly 38 more innings, or about 19 additional Tests, assuming he averages around two innings per Test, including the occasional not-out.

Given his current pace of about 10-12 Tests per year, he could realistically achieve this in two years, potentially breaking the record around mid-2028, provided he maintains his fitness and selection.

However, Root is already 35, and it is likely that his performance may decline as he ages. Depending on his form, we have outlined possible timelines for him to catch up to Tendulkar below.

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