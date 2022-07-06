Joe Root's pinky finger celebration goes viral after he scores his 28th Test century - Check now!

Root and Stokes carried out this celebration in Edgbaston where England defeated India by seven wickets.

A 269-run partnership between Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India.

The rescheduled fifth and final Test match saw a much-improved England side decimate India by seven wickets to register their biggest ever run chase in red-ball history. While the victory meant that this high-octane series finished at 2-2, there were a couple of new on-field celebrations that stood out the most.

After completing his century Root celebrated it in a unique style where he was seen raising his pinky finger to the crowd. The celebration could have been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis by actor Austin Butler, In the movie, Butler plays Elvis in this movie and use pinky finger in many scenes.

Meanwhile, it is also to be noted that Stokes had watched Elvis the night before the all-important Test match and this could have paved way for him in setting a new trend in the England team.

The southpaw had a conversation with the team with a finger wiggle before asking Joe Root who they really are to which the Test megastar replied saying, “Rockstars!” Meanwhile, commenting on his side of the story for the pinky finger celebrations after breaching the three-figure mark on the final day, Root said that he did feel like a rockstar for 10 seconds.