Joe Root's pinky finger celebration goes viral after he scores his 28th Test century - Check now!

Headlines

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Man gets 40000-page reply to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rain likely to play spoilsport as India eye series win

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian wedding 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

This Aamir Khan movie had no buyers, rejected by distributors, canned for a year; it's not Andaz Apna Apna, Mann, Raakh

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

HomeCricket

Cricket

Joe Root's pinky finger celebration goes viral after he scores his 28th Test century - Check now!

Root and Stokes carried out this celebration in Edgbaston where England defeated India by seven wickets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 269-run partnership between Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India.

READ: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Ahead of 'Thala's' special day, fans make massive 41 feet cutout of CSK captain

The rescheduled fifth and final Test match saw a much-improved England side decimate India by seven wickets to register their biggest ever run chase in red-ball history. While the victory meant that this high-octane series finished at 2-2, there were a couple of new on-field celebrations that stood out the most.

After completing his century Root celebrated it in a unique style where he was seen raising his pinky finger to the crowd. The celebration could have been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis by actor Austin Butler, In the movie, Butler plays Elvis in this movie and use pinky finger in many scenes.

This new style of celebration has been inspired by the recently released Hollywood movie Elvis which is a biographical drama about the legendary musician Elvis Presley portrayed by actor Austin Butler. In the movie, Buttler can be seen using the pinky finger in many scenes.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes start training in USA ahead of CWG 2022, World Athletics Championships

Meanwhile, it is also to be noted that Stokes had watched Elvis the night before the all-important Test match and this could have paved way for him in setting a new trend in the England team.

The southpaw had a conversation with the team with a finger wiggle before asking Joe Root who they really are to which the Test megastar replied saying, “Rockstars!” Meanwhile, commenting on his side of the story for the pinky finger celebrations after breaching the three-figure mark on the final day, Root said that he did feel like a rockstar for 10 seconds.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chemical Peels: How effective is it for the skin?

Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani’s future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE