Joe Root’s father backs England batter to chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record

Joe Root’s father has backed the England star to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most Test runs. With Root continuing to score consistently at the highest level his pursuit of Tendulkar’s iconic record is becoming one of the biggest milestones in modern Test cricket.

Joe Root is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs. He’s only 1,742 runs behind the Master Blaster, having notched up 14,180 runs in 167 matches. Sachin ended his career with 15,921 runs. Root’s been in terrific form since 2021, and if he keeps going like this, he should surpass Sachin in the next couple of years. Root’s father, Matt, believes Joe will break the record and stands firmly behind him.

Talking to talkSPORT Breakfast, Matt said, “I don’t think so. The last time he was captain, one year he scored 1,700 runs. He’s shown that the captaincy doesn’t really get in the way of his batting. As long as he stays healthy, focused, and has the hunger to keep playing, there’s nothing stopping him from catching Sachin’s record.”

Root actually debuted in Sachin’s last series against England. Though he hasn’t been a regular in the ODI team, he’s been a staple in the Test side. England recently asked him to captain the Test team again.

During the interview, Matt shared that Joe initially turned down the captaincy when they offered it full time. Joe only became England’s Test captain after Ben Stokes retired.

“When he was given the job for the Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand, I asked him, if they made it a permanent thing, would you take it? He said no. I think Stephen Fleming taking over as head coach really inspired Joe to get involved,” Matt added.

Joe stepped in as Test captain back in 2017, taking over from Alastair Cook. He went on to win 28 Tests—the most by any England captain. He stepped down in 2022 and Stokes took over.

Stokes led England to 24 wins in 44 matches before announcing his unexpected retirement from international cricket during the third and final Test against New Zealand.

Also read| IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 4 as Sri Lanka reach 229/6, lead India by 16 runs