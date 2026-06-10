Joe Root loses No.1 spot, Shubman Gill overtakes Yashasvi Jaiswal in latest ICC Test rankings

The latest ICC Test rankings have brought significant changes, with Joe Root slipping from the top spot and Shubman Gill emerging as India's highest-ranked batter ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the bowling rankings.

Joe Root’s run as the world’s top Test batter ended on Wednesday, June 10, when the ICC released its latest rankings. This update came right after the first Test between England and New Zealand finished, along with India’s big win over Afghanistan in their one-off game.

Root’s performance at Lord’s really hurt his ranking. He slipped down to third place after managing just one run in the first innings and only eight in the second. In other words, he started the season cold and paid for it—not just losing his top spot but also dropping 29 points. It’s a tough moment for Root, especially since he’s the second highest run-scorer in Test history.

Harry Brook, Root’s England teammate, stepped up and took the number one ranking. Brook scored 56 in the first innings, even though England was skittled out for only 140. Sure, he got out for zero in the second, but that didn’t stop him from climbing to the top. Travis Head jumped to second, moving up from his previous third spot.

England’s win over New Zealand at Lord’s was pretty convincing—a 115-run victory. But the shake-up in rankings isn’t just about England. India’s dominant innings-and-300-run win over Afghanistan pushed Shubman Gill to eighth place, making him the highest-ranked Indian batter. He leapfrogged Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped to ninth.

When it comes to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah is still the world’s number one Test bowler. He didn’t play against Afghanistan, so he lost a few points, but not enough for anyone to catch him. He stays ahead of Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

There were some big changes lower down the bowling list. Matt Henry from New Zealand slipped from fourth to seventh place, which meant Scott Boland, Marco Jansen, and Noman Ali each moved up a notch.

The all-rounders' ranking? No surprise there. Ravindra Jadeja remains firmly at the top, even though he also missed the Afghanistan match. His consistency and impact in Tests keeps him ahead, and right now, nobody is closing that gap.

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