Joe Root eyes historic landmark, just 42 runs away from matching Sachin Tendulkar's elite record

England batting great Joe Root is on the cusp of another historic achievement. The former England captain needs just 42 more runs to match a legendary milestone held by Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

The second Test match between England and New Zealand is currently taking place at the Kennington Oval in London, running from June 17 to 21. Joe Root is captaining the team in Ben Stokes' absence. This match presents Root with a chance to make history in the ongoing three-match home series against the Black Caps. As England's leading run scorer in Test cricket, Root could become only the second player globally, after Sachin Tendulkar, to achieve the milestone of 14,000 runs if he scores at least 48 runs at The Oval.

Currently, Root has accumulated 13,952 runs in 300 innings over 164 Test matches. In contrast, Tendulkar wrapped up his illustrious 24-year Test career with a total of 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

Root is on the brink of achieving the 14,000-run milestone in his 165th Test match, a feat that Tendulkar accomplished in 279 innings and 171 Tests in the longest format of cricket.

Most runs in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: 15921 runs

Joe Root: 13952 runs

Ricky Ponting: 13378 runs

Jacques Kallis: 13289 runs

Rahul Dravid: 13288 runs

Joe Root approaching new milestones

In addition to potentially becoming the first player to score 2,000 runs in Test cricket against New Zealand, Root is also set to become only the second player to reach 14,000 runs.

Having debuted in Test cricket in 2012, Root has scored 1,934 runs in 22 matches against the Black Caps. To hit the 2,000-run mark, he needs to make 66 runs at The Oval.

Overall, Root has accumulated 3,106 runs in 54 international matches (including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) against New Zealand. If he scores at least 62 runs in the upcoming game, he will surpass Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli to claim the second position for the most runs against the Black Caps across all formats.

Kohli has scored 3,167 runs in 73 innings over 60 international matches against New Zealand, while Ponting concluded his international career with 3,145 runs in 69 matches against the Kiwis.

In the realm of international cricket, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs against New Zealand, having scored 3,345 runs in 80 innings across 66 games against them.

Moreover, Joe Root is currently the leading batsman in terms of runs scored in the World Test Championship (WTC) as captain. If he manages to score at least 165 runs in the second Test against New Zealand, he will become the first player in history to reach 3,000 runs in the WTC as captain.

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