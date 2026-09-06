Joe Root eyes 7 Sachin Tendulkar Test records: How many can he actually break?

Joe Root is closing in on several of Sachin Tendulkar’s Test records as the England batting star continues his remarkable run. With seven major milestones potentially within reach, Root’s pursuit raises one big question: how many of Tendulkar’s records can he actually break?

If you’re talking about modern-day greats in Test cricket, it’s impossible to ignore Joe Root. He’s really set himself apart at the top. Sure, Steve Smith has had some big moments, but if you just look at the numbers, Root leads the way. Over the last seven years, he’s gone from being a solid player to an all-time great, especially in the World Test Championship. Now, people talk about him as a legend.

Root isn’t just breaking records—he’s going after some of the biggest ones out there. We’re talking about the kind of records Sachin Tendulkar set, the sort that seemed impossible for anyone else to touch. Root’s form has made those milestones look a little closer.

Right now, Root is chasing seven of Sachin’s Test records. That’s no small thing. Of course, it all depends on time, his form, and whether he stays fit. Root has already spent almost 14 years playing Test cricket, and he’ll turn 36 soon. If he can keep going for a few more years, he could actually do it. It’s tough, but not out of reach.

So, which records are we talking about?

First up: Most Runs. Root has scored 14,108 runs. Sachin finished with 15,921. That’s 1,714 more runs Root needs. If he keeps playing and stays in good form, he can get there, maybe by 2028. But of course, nothing is certain in this game.

Next: Most 50s. Both Root and Sachin have 68 half-centuries each. Just one more 50 (without turning it into a century) will put Root ahead. Out of everything on the list, this feels like the easiest one for him to break.

Then, there’s Most 100s. Sachin’s record is 51 Test centuries. Root needs 11 more hundreds to pass him. He usually scores a hundred about every eight innings. If his form holds, this record is possible, but it would take a couple more years and plenty of consistency.

There’s also Most 50+ Scores. Sachin had 119 innings of 50 or more. Root is at 109. If he finds his groove again, especially after 2026, he could grab this one too.

Most Games played is another record. Sachin appeared in 200 Tests; Root needs 33 more to catch up. Since England plays a lot of Tests every year—usually around 10 to 15—Root could be within striking distance in just a couple of years, if he stays healthy.

With Most Innings, Sachin played 329 times. Root is only 23 innings away from passing that. Given the number of matches England schedules, this record might fall sooner rather than later.

And finally, Most Fours. Sachin hit 2,058 boundaries in Tests. Root has 1,528. Closing that gap means scoring another 531 fours. It’s a tall order, and not really something people talk about much, but Root is the only active player anywhere near it.

So, can Joe Root eclipse Sachin’s legendary records? He’s got a shot. A lot depends on how long he plays and if his form holds up. It won’t be easy, but with Root, you never really know.

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