Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

Joe Root continues to excel in Test cricket for England, and on Sunday at The Oval, he achieved yet another significant milestone. On the fourth day of the fifth Test match against India, Root became the first player in history to accumulate 6000 runs in the World Test Championship. This marked Root’s 69th WTC Test match, and he entered the second innings needing just 25 runs to reach this landmark. He accomplished this feat by hitting a boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 40th over, having been on 24 at that point.

In the first innings, Root had scored 29 runs. However, this performance in the second innings allowed him to etch his name in the record books. No other cricketer has achieved this level of runs in the WTC to date.

Currently, Root stands at 6053 runs in WTC matches, boasting an impressive average of 53.09. He surpasses players like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who have scored 4278 and 4225 runs respectively. His highest score in the championship is 262.

Root’s statistics against India in the WTC are particularly remarkable. Over 19 matches, he has amassed 1885* runs at an average of 60.64. His highest score against India is 218, and he has already recorded 8 centuries and 3 fifties in WTC matches against them.

Not only is Root accumulating runs in the WTC, but he is also setting new records at home. He has achieved nine centuries in home Tests against India — the highest by any batter against a single team at home. Don Bradman had eight against England at home, while Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting each had seven against India in Australia.

Should Root score another century in this Test, he will become the sole player with 24 Test hundreds at home. Currently, he shares the record of 23 with Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene.

In addition to his home centuries, Root has the opportunity to break Jack Hobbs’ long-standing record of 12 Test tons against a single opponent. Hobbs achieved 12 hundreds against Australia. Root currently has 12 against India, and another significant innings could give him the advantage.

The England team, chasing 374 in the second innings, will be hoping that Root delivers another unforgettable knock.

Also read| IND vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s boundary error hands six to Harry Brook, Prasidh Krishna left red-faced - Watch

