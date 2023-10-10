England's star batsman Joe Root achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Graham Gooch as England's highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup

In a remarkable display of his cricketing prowess, England's star batsman, Joe Root, etched his name into the annals of cricket history by surpassing the legendary Graham Gooch as England's all-time highest run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup. This momentous achievement unfolded during England's electrifying World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the scenic Dharamshala cricket ground.

Root, who had faced a period of uncertain form leading up to the World Cup, has truly come into his own, leaving spectators and fans in awe with his consistent and sterling performances throughout the tournament. During this pivotal match against Bangladesh, Root notched up his second consecutive half-century, amassing a brilliant 82 runs from just 68 deliveries. His innings were a masterclass in precision, featuring eight well-timed boundaries and a towering six.

Joe Root's World Cup journey has been nothing short of spectacular, with three centuries and five half-centuries to his name. His highest score, an impressive 121 runs, stands as a testament to his remarkable batting prowess on the grandest stage of international cricket.

Root's achievement in surpassing Graham Gooch, who previously held the record with 897 runs in 21 matches at an impressive average of 44.85, firmly cements his status as one of England's most prolific and reliable batsmen in World Cup history

Gooch's contributions to England's World Cup campaigns included a century and eight half-centuries, with his highest score being an impressive 115 runs. A crowning moment in Root's career occurred during the 2019 World Cup when he not only led England to their first World Cup victory but also emerged as the tournament's top scorer with a remarkable 556 runs in 11 matches, boasting an average of over 61. His memorable campaign featured two centuries and three half-centuries.

Turning our attention to the match itself, England displayed their batting prowess by posting an imposing total of 364/9 in their allotted 50 overs after being put in to bat first. Besides Root's exquisite innings, Joe Root's contributions, along with Jonny Bairstow's composed $2 off 59 halls adorned with eight boundaries, ensured that England reached a commanding and match-winning total.