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Joe Root becomes England’s most successful captain against Asian teams: Who are the other top captains?

Joe Root has entered the record books after becoming England’s most successful Test captain against Asian nations. Yes, you read it right! Check out others on the list.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

Joe Root becomes England’s most successful captain against Asian teams: Who are the other top captains?
Joe Root has become the most successful Test captain for England. (Pic Credits/ Instagram
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Joe Root has etched his name in history books as he became the most successful England captain in red-ball cricket against Asian nations. He achieved this feat after the English side decimated Pakistan in the Lord's Test by 194 runs and clinched the 2-match series. Root has led England primarily from 2017 to 2022, achieving 15 Test wins against Asian countries in 25 matches as captain.

 

England's most successful Test captain against Asian nations

 

Joe Root - 15 wins in 25 matches

Andrew Strauss - 14 wins in 22 matches

Alastair Cook - 12 wins in 30 matches

Nasser Hussain - 7 wins

Ben Stokes - 7 wins

 

Pakistan extends worst performance against SENA countries

 

On the other hand, Pakistan is witnessing its worst phase in Test cricket as, with this loss, they have extended their winless streak against SENA nations. Pakistan is yet to register a win against SENA countries, including South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, since 2018.

 

During this period, Pakistan have suffered 16 losses and managed just two wins, with their last one coming in May 2018 at the iconic Lord's. This is also Pakistan's first loss at the venue since 2010 and their last Test series win came in 1996.

 

World Test Championship 2025-17 Standings

 

Australia - 8 wins in 10 matches

South Africa - 3 wins in 4 matches

New Zealand - 4 wins in 6 matches

Bangladesh - 3 wins in 6 matches

India - 5 wins in 11 matches

England - 6 wins in 15 matches

Sri Lanka - 1 win in 6 matches

West Indies - 2 wins in 12 matches

Pakistan - 2 wins in 8 matches

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