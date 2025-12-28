Joe Root achieves major milestone despite scoring just 15 runs in Boxing Day Test

With just 15 runs scored in the Boxing Day Test, England's star batter achieved a major milestone in international cricket.

Joe Root, star English batter, achieved another major milestone after the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG. After the game, Root became only the ninth batter to score 22,000 international runs, and these figures came in 380 international games, at an average of 49.21. With this feat, he has joined an elite list of players including Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Brian Lara.

In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, Root achieved another feat by scoring his maiden Test century on Australian soil, which he slammed in the second match. Despite this ton, he managed to score just 234 runs in all eight innings of four Tests.

Talking about the Boxing Day Test, England beat Australia by 4 wickets, and the game concluded before the end of the 6th Session on Day 2. England won the Toss and decided to bowl first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 152, courtesy of a 5-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. In reply, England batters also struggled and were bowled out for just 110.



In the second innings, the Australian batting lineup again failed to churn out a big score on the board and were bowled out for 132 runs, setting a below-par target of just 175 runs for the visitors. England chased down the target in the last Session of Day 2, registering a 4-wicket win at the iconic MCG.

Despite this win, Australia still holds the upper hand in the series, having won the first three matches out of the five.