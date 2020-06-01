Job was done: Sakshi Dhoni finally opens up about her deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

Earlier last week, the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, leaving cricketing fans from across the world confused.

Team India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has finally opened up about the reason behind her outburst on seeing '#DhoniRetires' hashtag trend on Twitter.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was questioned about her tweet.

"One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag has been trending since the afternoon. I was like what is it, then I do not know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out," Sakshi said.

Speculations about the retirement of former Indian skipper have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Reports have claimed that the wicketkeeper-batsman could retire on any given day without much of noise.

Earlier last week, the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, leaving cricketing fans from across the world confused.

However, Sakshi was not at all pleased with this hashtag and slammed Twitterati for constantly speculating the future of Dhoni.

"It's only rumours! I understand lockdown has made people mentally unstable," Sakshi Dhoni had tweeted.

However, soon after this, she deleted that post but the screenshot of her tweet went viral.

HERE IS HER DELETED POST:

Recently, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has claimed how he was looking forward to seeing Mahi back in action during the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Like any other fan of MSD, I was also waiting to see him in action in the IPL. Unfortunately, due to the prevailing situation, the IPL has been delayed. Let's wait and see," Prasad said.

The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.