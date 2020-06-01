Job was done: Sakshi Dhoni finally opens up about her deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

Headlines

Opposition MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha on Manipur violence

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries to double Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy

‘No shame in admitting…’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals talk with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

Netizens amused as woman recounts story of former Qualcomm engineer earning more through driving cab

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Viral video: Woman's close call with aggressive tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Natural Antibiotics:  7 antibacterial superfoods

7 Indian superfoods for good gut health

Dog breeds that hate cuddles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

Ishaan Khatter forgets to stop Insta live, gets brutally trolled for 'fake acting'

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

HomeCricket

Cricket

Job was done: Sakshi Dhoni finally opens up about her deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

Earlier last week, the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, leaving cricketing fans from across the world confused.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2020, 07:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has finally opened up about the reason behind her outburst on seeing '#DhoniRetires' hashtag trend on Twitter.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was questioned about her tweet.

"One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag has been trending since the afternoon. I was like what is it, then I do not know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out," Sakshi said.

Speculations about the retirement of former Indian skipper have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Reports have claimed that the wicketkeeper-batsman could retire on any given day without much of noise. 

Earlier last week, the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, leaving cricketing fans from across the world confused.

However, Sakshi was not at all pleased with this hashtag and slammed Twitterati for constantly speculating the future of Dhoni.

"It's only rumours! I understand lockdown has made people mentally unstable," Sakshi Dhoni had tweeted.

However, soon after this, she deleted that post but the screenshot of her tweet went viral.

HERE IS HER DELETED POST:

Recently, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has claimed how he was looking forward to seeing Mahi back in action during the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Like any other fan of MSD, I was also waiting to see him in action in the IPL. Unfortunately, due to the prevailing situation, the IPL has been delayed. Let's wait and see," Prasad said.

The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Karnataka farmer earned Rs 40 lakhs by selling tomatoes, bought SUV; now looking for bride

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

'Love him, want to marry him': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes a bizarre comment on Babar Azam during LPL match

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE