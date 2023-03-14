‘Job chhod du?’: Ashwin’s hilarious remark aimed at Pujara takes internet by storm | Photo: ANI

Star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin created a storm on the internet with unexpected funny banter aimed at his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. It stemmed from an interesting bowling decision by skipper Rohit Sharma during the recently concluded 4th Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia.

In Australia’s second innings, the India captain decided to hand the ball to an unlikely candidate in Pujara. The 35-year-old Saurashtra player was asked to bowl an over and obliged his skipper delivering a tidy six bowls of leg break bowling, giving away just one run. Pujara is a pure batter and hardly ever bowls. In fact, this was only his second over in international cricket.

Ashwin was left amused at the unusual turn off events. Taking to Twitter later, the spin veteran posted Pujara’s pic while bowling and finished it off with a hilarious caption, “Main kya karu? Job chhod du? (What should I do? Leave my job?)”

Main kya karu? Job chod du? pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Ashwin’s remark left netizens amused and eager to continue the joke. Several replied telling Ashwin that he was not too bad with the bat either and can think of changing roles with Pujara. One commented that Ashwin should bat at number 4 in reply to this.

Meanwhile, India legend Sunil Gavaskar noted that Pujara, who bowls right-arm leg-break, has an action similar to spin legend Shane Warne. Several netizens seemingly agreed with him, observing and pointing out the same thing below Ashwin’s post.

READ | ‘I wasn’t counting my chickens…’: Rahul Dravid’s epic reply to former India teammate after reaching WTC final