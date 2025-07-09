'Jo unhone sikhaaya...': Rishabh Pant's hilarious reason for stump-mic chatter goes viral

Before the big third Test against England at Lord's, a video has been going around where Pant explains why he’s always chatting and coaching himself when he’s behind the wickets.

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper who’s just as famous for his fun attitude as he is for smashing balls, has finally talked about those funny things he says that the stump mic always picks up. Before the big third Test against England at Lord's, a video’s been going around where Pant explains why he’s always chatting and coaching himself when he’s behind the wickets. He said he does it because that’s what his childhood coach, Tarak Sinha, taught him.

Pant said, "I think main same cheez kar raha hoon, jo as a kid karta tha, keep telling myself. Because my coach used to tell me, keep talking to yourself. Jo mere late Tarak Sinha sir they. Jo unhone cheezein sikhaayi hai, I still try to do the same thing." So, it turns out his unique way of talking on the field comes from his coach. Fans love it because it makes Test cricket even more fun.

Where it started

Pant explained that he’s not trying to be funny or distract people when he talks to himself. It’s just something he’s always done since he was a kid. His coach, Tarak Sinha, told him to keep talking to himself, so he could stay focused, figure things out, and keep a clear head. He started doing it when he was young, and it just became a habit, even when he started playing internationally. He didn’t even know the stump mic was picking up everything he said.

It's not just jokes

Pant's stump-mic moments are funny, but they also let us see what he’s thinking, what’s making him mad, and what his plans are. It's more than just being funny. These little bits show that Pant is a brave and real person, which makes him one of the most interesting people in cricket. Whether he’s trying to encourage a bowler, getting mad at himself for missing a shot, or just joking with the other team, Pant’s voice is now part of every India Test match. He’s important not just because he’s good with the bat, but because he’s always got something interesting to say.

